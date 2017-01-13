Facts

17:42 13.01.2017

Germany to issue over EUR 2 mln for humanitarian aid projects for IDPs

The federal government of Germany in 2017-2018 will provide EUR 2.313 million on the projects of humanitarian aid for internally displaced persons (IDPs), which are carried out by Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe organization, the press service of the German Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"The German federal government will provide another EUR 2.313 to support the provision of humanitarian aid by the Evangelic organization "Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe"… The measures of assistance planned for this and next year include among other things distributing foodstuff, hygiene packages and household items, psychosocial counselling and professional skills development and training to improve [IDPs'] chances on the labor market and to promote self-employment," the embassy said in a statement released on Friday.

The diplomatic mission explained that humanitarian assistance will be assigned primarily to socially vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons. The project will be implemented in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, as well as in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The embassy said Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe already carried out many humanitarian aid projects in Ukraine 2015-2016 spending EUR 260,000 of its own funds, as well as the funds provided by the German federal government (EUR 2.5 million).

IMPORTANT

NBU, Finance Ministry in talks on restructuring government bonds worth UAH 383 bln held by NBU

Biden to meet with Groysman at 07:30 on Jan 16

Ukraine's Defense Ministry calls information about so-called capture of Ukrainian troops 'fake news'

Matios predicts court to pass sentence on Yanukovych before end of March

Court obliges NABU to close Martynenko case

LATEST

Police continue probing Sheremet murder, will inform public when there are specific results

Businesses expect rise in goods and services production in 2017 mainly in western and central Ukraine – NBU poll

Groysman proposes Moldovan counterpart to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Ukraine in April-May

Police complete internal investigation into Kniazhychi tragedy

Klimkin during his visit to Myanmar discusses cooperation prospects

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/46554/novyj-russkij-romans/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING