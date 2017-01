NBU, Finance Ministry in talks on restructuring government bonds worth UAH 383 bln held by NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Ministry of Finance are continuing negotiations on restructuring government domestic loan bonds, according to the National Bank's website.

"This process only applies to government bonds in the NBU's portfolio. Their current amount is about UAH 383 billion," Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk said.