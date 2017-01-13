Biden to meet with Groysman at 07:30 on Jan 16

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and U.S. Vice-President Joseph Biden will meet in Kyiv on Monday, January 16, and not on January 15 as was announced earlier, according to the Ukrainian government's website.

"On January 16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. The event starts at 07:30," the press service reported.

The meeting will be held in the Club of the Cabinet of Ministers. Media representatives should arrive before 07:15.

Earlier, the website of the Cabinet reported that the meeting is scheduled for January 15.