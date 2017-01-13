Facts

15:43 13.01.2017

Biden to meet with Groysman at 07:30 on Jan 16

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and U.S. Vice-President Joseph Biden will meet in Kyiv on Monday, January 16, and not on January 15 as was announced earlier, according to the Ukrainian government's website.

"On January 16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. The event starts at 07:30," the press service reported.

The meeting will be held in the Club of the Cabinet of Ministers. Media representatives should arrive before 07:15.

Earlier, the website of the Cabinet reported that the meeting is scheduled for January 15.

IMPORTANT

NBU, Finance Ministry in talks on restructuring government bonds worth UAH 383 bln held by NBU

Ukraine's Defense Ministry calls information about so-called capture of Ukrainian troops 'fake news'

Matios predicts court to pass sentence on Yanukovych before end of March

Court obliges NABU to close Martynenko case

TCG to meet in Minsk on Jan 16

LATEST

Police continue probing Sheremet murder, will inform public when there are specific results

Germany to issue over EUR 2 mln for humanitarian aid projects for IDPs

Businesses expect rise in goods and services production in 2017 mainly in western and central Ukraine – NBU poll

Groysman proposes Moldovan counterpart to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Ukraine in April-May

Police complete internal investigation into Kniazhychi tragedy

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/35333/mest-2011/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Metry.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING