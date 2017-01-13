NACP to check candidates for positions of Ukraine's Supreme Court judges

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will carry out a special inspection of candidates for positions of judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, NACP Head Natalia Korchak has said.

"NACP will conduct a special checking of candidates for the posts of Supreme Court judges. Testing will take place at the request of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention" and "On the Judicial System and Status of Judges" and the order of the special audit in respect of persons, applying for positions involving responsible or particularly responsible position and positions with a high risk of corruption, approved by the resolution of Cabinet of Ministers," Korchak wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

According to her, the decision on validating the data specified in the declaration per 2015, which will be implemented from January 2017, was decided at a meeting of NACP.