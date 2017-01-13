Facts

12:47 13.01.2017

NACP to check candidates for positions of Ukraine's Supreme Court judges

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will carry out a special inspection of candidates for positions of judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, NACP Head Natalia Korchak has said.

"NACP will conduct a special checking of candidates for the posts of Supreme Court judges. Testing will take place at the request of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On Corruption Prevention" and "On the Judicial System and Status of Judges" and the order of the special audit in respect of persons, applying for positions involving responsible or particularly responsible position and positions with a high risk of corruption, approved by the resolution of Cabinet of Ministers," Korchak wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.

According to her, the decision on validating the data specified in the declaration per 2015, which will be implemented from January 2017, was decided at a meeting of NACP.

IMPORTANT

NBU, Finance Ministry in talks on restructuring government bonds worth UAH 383 bln held by NBU

Biden to meet with Groysman at 07:30 on Jan 16

Ukraine's Defense Ministry calls information about so-called capture of Ukrainian troops 'fake news'

Matios predicts court to pass sentence on Yanukovych before end of March

Court obliges NABU to close Martynenko case

LATEST

Police continue probing Sheremet murder, will inform public when there are specific results

Germany to issue over EUR 2 mln for humanitarian aid projects for IDPs

Businesses expect rise in goods and services production in 2017 mainly in western and central Ukraine – NBU poll

Groysman proposes Moldovan counterpart to hold intergovernmental commission meeting in Ukraine in April-May

Police complete internal investigation into Kniazhychi tragedy

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/103008/inspektor-lyuis/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда квартир в Черкассах
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING