New Canadian foreign minister indeed under Russian sanctions - source in Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the fact that the newly appointed Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is on the Russian sanctions list.

"She remains under sanctions since 2014, it's no secret. She was added to the sanctions list as a response measure, because Canada imposed restrictions on Russia, including officials," a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"The issue of removing her from the response sanctions list is the issue of reciprocity and the mirror principle. The fact that she is blacklisted will not impede contacts of the Russian officials with her at international forums," the source said.

At the same time, the source said that Moscow is ready to cooperate with Canada and mend relations with this country.

"We are ready to cooperate with Canada in all directions, improve relations and end the sanctions war. But we did not start it. The question is for Ottawa," the source said.

Media said earlier that the newly appointed Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland is on the list of persons banned from entering Russia. Prior to her appointment as the foreign minister, Freeland served as the trade minister.