Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, these allegations are untrue - Kremlin spokesman Peskov

The Kremlin has no compromising information on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and any such allegations are absolutely unfounded, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, such information isn't consistent with reality and is nothing but an absolute fantasy," Peskov told journalists in reply to a relevant question on Wednesday.