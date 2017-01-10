Facts

17:41 10.01.2017

Kyiv's Dzhereltse recreation center director suspected of embezzling over UAH 1 mln for rehabilitation of ATO soldiers

Prosecutor General's Office No. 7 of Kyiv has notified the director of the Dzhereltse recreation center in Kyiv of embezzling budget funds.

"During a pretrial investigation it has been established that the director of the recreation center embezzled over UAH 1 million earmarked for the implementation of the budget-funded program on psychological rehabilitation of soldiers suffered in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone via adding untrue information to the official documents," the press service of Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday.

The director is suspected under Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery in office) and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by abuse of official post if committed in respect of an especially gross amount).

The crime shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years, with the deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to three years and forfeiture of property.

Interfax-Ukraine
