Militants fire rockets in Luhansk, one soldier wounded in past 24 hours

Militants continue shooting "Grad rockets" and using banned mortars against the ATO (Anti-Terrorist operation) forces in Luhansk region. One soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been wounded over the past day, the Luhansk Regional State Administration said.

"The Russian occupying troops shot along the disengagement line 12 times in the Luhansk region over the past day and after the midnight. The enemy opened fire on strongholds of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Troyitske and Novozvanivka in Popasniansky district 10 times using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, anti-tank guided missiles, heavy machine guns, sniper and small arms. As a result of firing one of our defenders was injured, Luhansk Regional Administration deputy head Yuriy Klymenko said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

He noted that the ATO positions near the village of Syze of Stanychno-Luhansky region were fired from multiple Grad rocket launchers. The village of Stanytsia Luhanska was fired on from anti-tank, grenade launchers and small arms.