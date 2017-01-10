Facts

15:09 10.01.2017

Militants fire rockets in Luhansk, one soldier wounded in past 24 hours

Militants continue shooting "Grad rockets" and using banned mortars against the ATO (Anti-Terrorist operation) forces in Luhansk region. One soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been wounded over the past day, the Luhansk Regional State Administration said.

"The Russian occupying troops shot along the disengagement line 12 times in the Luhansk region over the past day and after the midnight. The enemy opened fire on strongholds of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Troyitske and Novozvanivka in Popasniansky district 10 times using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, anti-tank guided missiles, heavy machine guns, sniper and small arms. As a result of firing one of our defenders was injured, Luhansk Regional Administration deputy head Yuriy Klymenko said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

He noted that the ATO positions near the village of Syze of Stanychno-Luhansky region were fired from multiple Grad rocket launchers. The village of Stanytsia Luhanska was fired on from anti-tank, grenade launchers and small arms.

IMPORTANT

Savchenko publishes redacted lists of Russian military servicemen, civilians convicted in Ukraine

Hostage lists published by Savchenko incorrect

U.S. senators propose imposing sanctions on Russia not only for hacking but for behavior in Syria, Ukraine

Savchenko publishes list of hostages provided by LPR/DPR

Ukraine should implement three reforms in 2017 as part of Association Agreement

LATEST

New Canadian foreign minister indeed under Russian sanctions - source in Russian Foreign Ministry

Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, these allegations are untrue - Kremlin spokesman Peskov

Act of vandalism at Polish memorial in Lviv region won't set Polish, Ukrainian peoples against each other

Kyiv's Dzhereltse recreation center director suspected of embezzling over UAH 1 mln for rehabilitation of ATO soldiers

Ukraine hopes intl arbitration on Crimea will start work in mid-2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING