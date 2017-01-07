NABU helps return over UAH 100 mln to state companies, prevent theft of UAH 500 mln in 2016

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine in 2016 made possible the return of over UAH 100 million to state-owned companies and also prevented the theft of more than UAH 500 million.

"In 2016, NABU managed to return more than UAH 100 million on the accounts of state-run companies and to prevent the theft of more than UAH 500 million," the NABU's press service said.

The Bureau also highlighted the detention of an Odesa judge, Oleksandr Onyschenko's 'gas case', the Party of Regions' 'black ledgers', arrests of bribe-takers from the Prosecutor General's Office among its achievements in 2016.

Earlier, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk in his comments to Interfax-Ukraine said that in 2016 their detectives investigated more than 280 criminal proceedings into the state losses amounting to more than UAH 82.5 billion. In his words, 44 criminal cases are currently considered by courts, guilty verdicts against nine people have entered into force.

"Thanks to the Bureau detectives who exposed corruption schemes at state enterprises, embezzlement of more than UAH 580 million has been prevented and more than UAH 100 million have been returned on state companies accounts," Sytnyk said.