Renaissance Foundation doesn't share Pinchuk's views, but continues cooperation in joint projects

The International Renaissance Foundation does not share the position expressed by Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk in an article for The Wall Street Journal, however it continues to fulfill its partnership commitments in joint projects with his charitable foundation, including the 'Ukrainian Breakfast' in the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

"We do not share the views expressed by Victor Pinchuk in his article 'Ukraine Must Make Painful Compromises for Peace With Russia', published in the Wall Street Journal on December 29, 2016. Victor Pinchuk is the founder of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, a charity that IRF has partnered with in several projects, including the support for participation of leading Ukrainian experts in annual conferences of the Yalta European Strategy and participation of new politicians of the parliament's inter-faction Euro-Optimists group in 'Ukrainian Breakfasts' during the World Economic Forum in Davos," reads the statement published on the website of the International Renaissance Foundation on Saturday.

The foundation said they will nevertheless continue performing their obligations as a partner in joint projects with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. "Specifically, in January 2017 we provide support for the participation of a group of Ukrainian politicians, government officials, independent experts and intellectuals in the 'Ukrainian Breakfast' during the World Economic Forum in Davos. We hope that the participants we support will be able to use the proposed international platform to bring their views to global and European leaders that will gather in Davos," the organization said.

The International Renaissance Foundation also reserves the right to determine plans for further cooperation with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, as well as with other partners of the IRF, on conditions of respect for shared values and program priorities.

"We do not share the view that in order to achieve peace Ukraine should give up its strategic course of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration, or take the strategic goals – supported by the majority of the society and fixed in the Ukrainian legislation - off its agenda," the statement reads.

The International Renaissance Foundation also said abandoning the vector of integration into the EU and NATO will not solve a single problem in relations with Moscow.

"We do not think that taking the Crimea issue out of the matter and re-integrating the occupied Donbas on Russia's conditions (which would exactly be the result of the proposed 'pseudo-elections') would make Ukraine a viable state. On the contrary, by accepting such conditions Ukraine would inevitably go the way of Bosnia and Herzegovina and would become a country of only nominal territorial integrity. Its further fragmentation would only be a matter of time. Abandoning the struggle for the Crimea would mean not only betraying Crimean Ukrainians but also betraying the entire people, the Crimean Tatars, who suffer from injustice under the occupation," the foundation said.

As reported, in an article for The Wall Street Journal, published late last year, Pinchuk proposed to the authorities and the citizens of Ukraine should make a number of "painful compromises" for the sake of finishing the conflict with Russia. Among the initiatives voiced by the businessman, were the following: temporary exclusion of stated goals of the country's membership in the EU, refusal of the intention to join NATO in the short and medium term and country's agreement to neutrality.

He also insists on the stance that "Crimea must not get in the way of a deal that ends the war in the east on an equitable basis" while maintaining the position that Crimea is a part of Ukraine, and it must be returned. Furthermore, Pinchuk suggested that Ukraine should agree to the holding of local elections in separate districts of Donbas until Ukraine has full control over its territory in order "to demonstrate Ukraine's commitment to peaceful reunification."

One more Pinchuk proposal was the consent of Ukraine to the gradual lifting of the sanctions from Russia.