Ukrainian Security Service promises to dissuade Savchenko from disclosing prisoner, missing person lists

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) will talk to MP Nadia Savchenko, who announced her intention to publish lists of prisoners and missing persons in Donbas, and explain to her the possible harm from the disclosure of such lists.

"Naturally, we know these lists. We are working with these lists. I can only say that there are certain laws that limit the leakage of any information related to personal data [...] We should not use this information for some selfish goals, should not manipulate these lists, engage in political campaigning," the SBU chief's adviser, Yuriy Tandit, said on the 112.ua TV channel on Saturday.

He stressed that "in no case" one should distribute information that may "harm not only people who are there, but their friends and relatives."

"Don't worry: we will work with her within the law," Tandit said responding to a question about whether the SBU will explain its position to Savchenko.

Savchenko earlier wrote on her Facebook page about her plans to unveil lists of people, who were captured or disappeared in Donbas, in the near future. "The lists of prisoners-of-war and missing persons I have received as a result of the meeting in Minsk, as well as those I have gathered since my release from Russian captivity, I will publish [them] in the very near future," Savchenko wrote.