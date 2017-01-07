Residents of DPR/LPR angry over wage and pension arrears, low-quality food from Russia

The General Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry has said residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions are increasingly dissatisfied with local "authorities" because of the delays in payments of salaries and pensions, poor quality of food from the so-called "humanitarian aid" coming from Russia and atrocities committed by the so-called "law enforcement agencies" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People Republics.

Dissent and dissatisfaction with the occupational "authorities" is growing among the residents of the areas of Donbas which are beyond Kyiv control in the first place because of wage and pension arrears, according to the report posted on the Facebook page of the General Intelligence Directorate on Saturday.

"Most of the population of the self-proclaimed republics cannot properly celebrate Christmas and New Year holidays because they lack even minimal funds," the Ukrainian intelligence department said.

In addition, locals are very unhappy about the poor quality of food products, which come in the so-called Russian "humanitarian convoys." "All the time, we witness the import of low-quality, third-rate products, including meat products and alcoholic beverages, for which there is no demand, even in Russia, and which are questionably suitable for consumption," the General Intelligence Department said.

People are also indignant over the lawlessness of the so-called "law-enforcers' of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, who under the pretext of fighting "the agents of Ukrainian special services" have started arbitrary arrests, robbery and torture, pursuing their own interests and personal enrichment at the expense of local residents, especially entrepreneurs.

The General Intelligence Directorate also said that on January 6, five tanks with fuel and combustible material (about 250 tons) arrived at the Rovenky station, Luhansk region, from Russia.