Two soldiers injured in Donbas mortar shelling

Two Ukrainian servicemen have been injured as a result of militant shelling near the village of Novotoshkivske, Luhansk region, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianik said.

Over the past 24 hours no Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in fighting, though two were injured as a result of grenade shelling near Novotoshkivske, he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

