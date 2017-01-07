Over UAH 10 mln of debt paid to public utility for water supply to uncontrolled areas of Luhansk region

For the first time, the mechanism for water supply to Ukrainians living in certain areas of Luhansk region uncontrolled by the government has successfully worked, the Ukrainian Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has reported.

"On January 6, 2017, the municipal enterprise Popasna District Water Channel was paid part of the debt in the amount of UAH 10.5 million for water supplied to the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government in Luhansk region," the statement reads.

The agency said that the payments were conducted through enterprises registered on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, which operate within the Ukrainian legal framework.

In turn, Popasna District Water Channel told the ministry it will now be able to repay the debt to the electricity supplier and resume shipment of drinking water to Luhansk region