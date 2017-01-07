Facts

13:05 07.01.2017

Over UAH 10 mln of debt paid to public utility for water supply to uncontrolled areas of Luhansk region

For the first time, the mechanism for water supply to Ukrainians living in certain areas of Luhansk region uncontrolled by the government has successfully worked, the Ukrainian Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons has reported.

"On January 6, 2017, the municipal enterprise Popasna District Water Channel was paid part of the debt in the amount of UAH 10.5 million for water supplied to the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government in Luhansk region," the statement reads.

The agency said that the payments were conducted through enterprises registered on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, which operate within the Ukrainian legal framework.

In turn, Popasna District Water Channel told the ministry it will now be able to repay the debt to the electricity supplier and resume shipment of drinking water to Luhansk region

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian military report 42 shell attacks on their positions in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded near Novozvanivka on Thursday

Defense ministry denies reports of alleged artillery losses because of Russian hackers' break into software

No facts found indicating attempt to assassinate Yanukovych

About 300 corruption cases sent to court by Military Prosecutor's Office in 2016

LATEST

NABU helps return over UAH 100 mln to state companies, prevent theft of UAH 500 mln in 2016

U.S. tanks bound for Poland, Baltic States arrive in Germany

Renaissance Foundation doesn't share Pinchuk's views, but continues cooperation in joint projects

Ukrainian Security Service promises to dissuade Savchenko from disclosing prisoner, missing person lists

Residents of DPR/LPR angry over wage and pension arrears, low-quality food from Russia

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
gadanie
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING