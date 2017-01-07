Facts

11:17 07.01.2017

Ukrainian military report 42 shell attacks on their positions in Donbas

The Ukrainian military positions in Donbas have been shelled 42 times in the past 24 hours, the press center for the anti-terrorist operation said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In the Mariupol area, militants shelled the Ukrainian army positions with artillery and mortars of varying caliber, there were several attacks on Vodiane, Shyrokyne and Pavlopil, according to the statement. Grenades and small arms were fired at Talakivka, Maryinka, Hnutove, Vodiane, Shyrokyne and Pavlopil. Snipers operated in Shyrokyne and Talakivka.

In Luhansk region, grenades were fired at Krymske, Stanytsia Luhanska, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoshkivka and Novozvanivka.

In Donetsk region, mortars and large-caliber machineguns were fired at the Ukrainian positions near Luhanske and Avdiyivka.

Two members of the Ukrainian armed forces were injured near Novotoshkivka, the statement said.

Interfax-Ukraine
