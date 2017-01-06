Russian military feign illnesses, not willing to join Donbas military units – Main Intelligence Department

Candidates for the command positions to the Russian military units and bases located in Donbas, often feign illnesses and draw up notes on family circumstances, not willing to go to the east of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense has said.

"Leaders of the Russian Armed Forces enhanced activities for the selection of candidates for the command positions to military bases and units: 1 (Donetsk) and 2 (Luhansk) of AK Center of territorial troops (Novocherkassk) of Southern VO (Rostov-on-Don) among officers of other military districts of Russia for rotary events in the winter-spring period in 2017," the Main Intelligence Department wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

Candidates undergo a medical examination and committees assessment at their posts. However, most of the candidates are feigning illnesses and drawing up certificates "for family reasons" in order to avoid such trips, Ukrainian intelligence said.