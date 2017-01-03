Facts

18:49 03.01.2017

Two Israelis suspected of intentionally damaging Jesus on Cross statue in Ukraine's Uman

Ukrainian police has suspected two Israeli teenagers of intentional damaging a Jesus Christ statue in Uman, Cherkasy region.

"The lawbreakers were three individuals including two brothers who are citizens of Israel. The identity of the third one has yet to be established," the National Police press service in the Cherkasy region said in a release on Tuesday.

The suspects are 16 and 18 years old, it said. "The brothers have been warned about the suspicion of such a criminal offence as the 'violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality or religious views' under the Ukrainian Criminal Code," it said.

"The preventive measure is being considered now. The punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years is stipulated for such actions," it said.

The plaster statue of Jesus Christ on the Cross situated in a public place near the pond in Uman was damaged on the New Years' Eve.

