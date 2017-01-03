Facts

16:50 03.01.2017

Ukrainian foreign minister, OSCE chairman-in-office visit Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday visited the Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region.

"Pavlo Klimkin and Sebastian Kurz have visited the Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The photos posted on Twitter show the guests accompanied by representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), including its head Ertugrul Apakan.

According to the mission's Facebook page, Apakan has welcomed Kurz's visit to Donetsk region.

He also said Ukraine remains a priority for the 57 OSCE participating states and the OSCE SMM stands ready to support resolving the crisis.

As reported, Klimkin and Kurz are visiting Donetsk region on January 3-4. They plan to discuss objectives of the Austrian chairmanship in the OSCE and its efforts aimed at settling the conflict in and around Ukraine, including the deployment of the OSCE police mission in separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as strengthening the potential of OSCE SMM in Ukraine for efficient monitoring and verification of the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The two officials are also scheduled to meet with the leadership of local regional and municipal administrations and the OSCE SMM members.

IMPORTANT

Court unable to choose preventive measure for Kurchenko due to request for recusal of judge

Poroshenko signs law on High Council of Justice

No early elections to Rada in 2017 – Parubiy

Kyiv reports 32 attacks on its positions in past 24 hours

Ukrainian army will switch to NATO standards by 2020 and get new logistics system

LATEST

Two Israelis suspected of intentionally damaging Jesus on Cross statue in Ukraine's Uman

Safety violations and alcohol cause for death, injuries near Maryinka

No losses among Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey for info about Istanbul nightclub attacker

Centre for combating Russian propaganda opens in Czech Republic

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
TVgid.ua
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа недвижимости в сфере обслуживания в Кировограде
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING