Ukrainian foreign minister, OSCE chairman-in-office visit Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday visited the Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region.

"Pavlo Klimkin and Sebastian Kurz have visited the Kharchovyk checkpoint in Donetsk region," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The photos posted on Twitter show the guests accompanied by representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), including its head Ertugrul Apakan.

According to the mission's Facebook page, Apakan has welcomed Kurz's visit to Donetsk region.

He also said Ukraine remains a priority for the 57 OSCE participating states and the OSCE SMM stands ready to support resolving the crisis.

As reported, Klimkin and Kurz are visiting Donetsk region on January 3-4. They plan to discuss objectives of the Austrian chairmanship in the OSCE and its efforts aimed at settling the conflict in and around Ukraine, including the deployment of the OSCE police mission in separate areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as strengthening the potential of OSCE SMM in Ukraine for efficient monitoring and verification of the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The two officials are also scheduled to meet with the leadership of local regional and municipal administrations and the OSCE SMM members.