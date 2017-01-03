No losses among Ukrainian troops in Donbas in past 24 hours

No Ukrainian soldier has been killed or injured as a result of hostilities in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"No Ukrainian serviceman was killed or injured in the past 24 hours," he said a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Motuzianyk, militants arranged two armed provocations near Novozvanivka and two more - in the village of Lobachove in the Luhansk sector. Heavy weaponry was not used there. Ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of Novo-Oleksandrivka and Stanytsia Luhanska. Each provocation lasted no more than ten minutes.

In the Donetsk sector, the Defense Ministry's speaker said, the enemy opened fire from 82-mm mortars on the Svitlodarsk bulge, firing 16 shells on Ukrainian positions near the village of Luhanske. In other "hot spots" (Avdiyivka and Horlivka area) the enemy fired from small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

In the Mariupol sector militants used mortars in two locations – Vodiane and Shyrokyne (a total of 30 mines were used). This site suffered two thirds of enemy attacks and provocations over the day. It was not calm near Talakivka, Pavlopil and the village of Hnutove, as well.