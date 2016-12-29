Some 6,500 cyber attacks recorded in past 2 months, Russian special services involved in some of them

About 6,500 cyber attacks have been registered in the past two months at the facilities of five departments and 31 public information resources, the investigation points to the Russian special services' involvement in a number of incidents, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Around six and a half thousand cyber attacks have been registered at the facilities of five departments and thirty-one state-run information resources in the past two months," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council dedicated to the principles of information security, cyber security threats and to neutralizing them, the president's press service reported.

He stressed that the probe into a number of incidents showed the involvement of Russian special services in cyber attacks, either directly or indirectly.