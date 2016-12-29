PGO suspects former MP Horokhov, former Luhansk regional council head Holenko, former Luhansk mayor Kravchenko and their first deputies

Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) served suspicion notices involving a number of crimes against Ukrainian parliament deputy of seventh convocation Serhiy Horokhov, former chairman of the Luhansk Regional Council Valeriy Holenko (who occupied this position from 2006 until 2014), his first deputy Evhen Kharyn, former Luhansk Mayor Serhiy Kravchenko and his first deputy Manolis Pilavov.

The notices involved a number of serious crimes against the state of Ukraine. Many of the cases involve criminal proceedings against head of the Party of Regions faction of seventh convocation Oleksandr Yefremov, the press service of the PGO of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"The search of the above mentioned individuals, as well as the deputy of Luhansk Regional Council Arsen Klinchaev is carried out by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine," the source said.