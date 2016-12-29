Facts

12:53 29.12.2016

Ukrainian soldier killed in armed clash in Donetsk region

A Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman was killed in an armed clash near the village of Kruta Balka in the Yasynuvata district of the Donetsk region on Wednesday, Kyiv said.

A gun battle between Ukrainian army units and the militants broke out on Wednesday afternoon and continued for about 30 minutes, the press center of Kyiv's Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas said.

"Thanks to the well-coordinated actions of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, the adversary was forced to retreat... One Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman was killed as a result of the gun battle," the press center said.

