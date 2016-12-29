SBU informs Colonel Bezyazykov of treason charges

Investigators of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office have informed colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivan Bezyazykov, who is suspected of collaboration with the secret services of the Russian Federation, on suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The SBU has irrefutable evidence (witnesses' testimony and operational and technical materials) that the traitor cooperated with intelligence agencies of militants controlled by the Russian security services and even held one of the leadership positions there," the SBU press centre quoted Deputy Chief of the Main Investigative Intelligence Department Vitaliy Mayakov as saying.