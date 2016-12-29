Facts

12:21 29.12.2016

Kyiv to hand 15 captives over to ORDLO

Ukraine will hand 15 captives over to representatives of ORDLO (occupied areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) on Thursday. ORDLO put the individuals on the list. Today Ukraine will unilaterally transfer 15 persons from the list, which was provided for the release by the other side," a source close to the negotiation process told Interfax-Ukraine.

It is supposed to happen near the Mayorsk checkpoint (Donetsk region) on Thursday during the day," the source said.

Interfax-Ukraine
