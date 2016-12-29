Kyiv calls on UN member states to increase pressure on Russia due to Moscow's violation of human rights and conventions

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on the UN member states to take further steps to increase pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with the country's violation of key provisions of a number of declarations and conventions in the field of human rights, including the continuation of the illegal detention, torture and repression against citizens of Ukraine.

"We call on UN Member States to take further consolidated steps to increase pressure on the Russian Federation due to the willful violation of key provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms of European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and other major international instruments, as well as the neglect of the requirements of the UN General Assembly resolution A/C.3/71/L.26 "Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine)," the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine says, posted on Thursday.

In particular, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says that Russia is continuing illegal detention, torture and repression against Ukrainian citizens.

In addition, the document says that the Russian Federation continues ignoring obligations it took in the framework of the Minsk agreements over the exchange of hostages based on the "all for all" principle.

Moreover, the Ukrainian diplomats say that the amount of Ukrainians detained for political reasons in Russia, did not decrease, but increased, and today there are no less than 17 people. Also, no less than 27 citizens of Ukraine are illegally held or persecuted in Crimea occupied by Russia.