Ukrainians trust volunteers and military, but not politicians – Democratic Initiatives Fund, Razumkov Centre poll

Ukraine has none political leader, the credibility to which would have prevailed disbelief, which is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Fund named after Ilya Kucheriv together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Centre.

Ukrainians expressed the highest level of distrust to head of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Hontareva (-80%), former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk (-71.6%), Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (-71%), head of the National Security Council Oleksandr Turchynov (-61.3%) as well as the Opposition Bloc leader, represented in the parliament, Yuriy Boiko and non-affiliated people's deputy Nadia Savchenko.

Somewhat lower level of distrust Ukrainians demonstrated to First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko (-22.2%), Ombudsman Valeria Lutkovska (-31.7%), Civil Position leader Anatoliy Hrytsenko (-20.5%), as well as Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oksana Syroyid and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

Ukrainian respondents called politicians of the year the following people: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (9.5%), Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (7.6%), MP Nadia Savchenko (6.7%), the Radical Party leader Oleh Liashko (5.7%), the Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko (5.3%). Some 20.4% of respondents said that there is no such figure, which can be considered the politician of the year.

Respondents expressed the highest level of distrust to the Verkhovna Rada, the State Apparatus (of government officials), courts, Prosecutor's Office, the National Bank, commercial banks, Russian media and political parties. However, Ukrainians tend to trust volunteer organizations (44.4%), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (36.3%), volunteer battalions (33.7%), the National Guard (28.2%), the State Border Guard Service (12.1%), NGOs (8.5%), as well as the Ukrainian media (4.7%).

According to the survey, 67.1% of Ukrainians believe that events in Ukraine are developing in the wrong direction, 16.2% of respondents consider this direction as the right one. However, only 16.8% of respondents are inclined to believe that Ukraine is able to overcome the difficulties in the next few years, while according to almost half of the respondents, Ukraine is able to overcome the existing problems in the longer term.

The Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) was called the event of 2016 in Ukraine by 14.4% of respondents, as well as raising utility tariffs (8.5%), the introduction of electronic declarations (8.2%), and the release of Savchenko (6.9%). The U.S. elections are considered the world event of the passing year by 37.4% of respondents, the Russian military intervention in Syria (11.5%) and wars in the world (10.8%).

The results of sociological studies show that respondents believe that the situation in the country's defense sphere has changed for the better (39.8%).

At the same time, most respondents indicated that the situation has worsened in the economic situation in Ukraine (77% of respondents think so), in the level of well-being of their families (73%), in a crime rate (61.7%), as well as in the health sector ( 53.6%), the level of prices and tariffs (88.5%), in the citizens confidence in their future (73.9%), in relation of the authorities to their citizens (58.9%) and citizens' relation to the government (72.4%), as well as the stability level (75%). Some 73.4% of Ukrainians believe that the situation in the country as a whole has changed for the worse in the past year.

In the course of a poll, conducted from December 16 until December 20, 2016 in all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, 2,018 of respondents, aged over 18 years, were interviewed. The theoretical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.