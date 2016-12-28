Kyiv sees 44 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas

Militants launched 44 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters said on Wednesday.

In the Mariupol sector, hostiles fired 122mm artillery on Shyrokyne, 120mm and 82mm mortars in Vodiane and Shyrokyne, and small arms and grenade launchers on Talakivka, Vodiane, Maryinka, Pavlopil and Shyrokyne. Sniper activity was observed in the vicinity of Shyrokyne, the HQ said.

In Donetsk sector, hostiles fired 120mm and 82mm mortars on Novhorodske, Luhanske and Avdiyivka and used grenade launchers and heavy machineguns against Travne, Luhanske, Zaitseve, Nevelske and Myronivske and anti-aircraft guns against Pivdenne, the РЙ said.

Novooleksandrivka and Novozvanivka came under attack with heavy machineguns, grenade launchers and infantry combat vehicle weapons in the Luhansk sector, it said.