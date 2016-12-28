Facts

11:22 28.12.2016

Ammunition industry development program could be approved by government early 2017

Ukraine's Economic Development and Trade Ministry is finishing the ammunition industry development program.

One of the important documents for defense planning in the state could be approved by the government early 2017, the ministry said.

Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Yuriy Brovchenko said at a press conference that the work on the ammunition industry development program is at the final stage.

"We hope that in the near term, in January, it would be passed by the government," he said.

He said that the defense industry reform program for 2018-2020 is being designed. He did not specify the term for approving the document.

Interfax-Ukraine
