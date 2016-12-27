Yanukovych case to be sent to court in Q1 2017 – Lutsenko

Materials of the pretrial investigation in a criminal case related to high treason of ex-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych will be sent to court in the first quarter of 2017, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Taking into account the fact that we have a lot of materials and witnesses I plan that in coming months Yanukovych would receive the materials of the pretrial investigation for studying them and then the court hearing will start. I plan that this will happen in the first quarter of next year," he told reporters in Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

Lutsenko said that the case is moving in the proper way.

"I look forward to the decision of Pechersky district court [of Kyiv] to permit to start the special investigation in absentia," he said.

Earlier Lutsenko said that Prosecutor General's Office seeks to transfer the Yanukovych high treason case to court by the end of 2016.