Members of Yanukovych's gang who cooperate with investigators compensate some losses to Ukraine

Those involved in a criminal group lead by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, have already compensated hundreds of millions of hryvnias of losses to the state, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"At present, I would not want to disclose the progress in the matter of agreements with people from organized criminal groups of Yanukovych, [businessman Serhiy] Kurchenko, and [former Minister of Tax and Revenue Oleksandr] Klymenko. There are more than ten of them already. Moreover, the state has received hundreds of millions of hryvnias to compensate for the losses from those who acknowledged they were members of the group and reimbursed some financial losses to the state," the prosecutor general told reporters on Tuesday during his working trip to Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.