SBU has information about two missing soldiers taken hostage near Zolote

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has detailed information about the two Ukrainian servicemen taken hostage, but will not comment, SBU advisor Yuriy Tandit has said.

"The SBU has detailed information about our two missing servicemen, who have become hostages. We will not comment on this information," Tandit said during an interview with 112 TV on Tuesday, in reply to a question about how the soldiers were taken prison in Luhansk region on Monday and their current whereabouts.

As earlier reported, late on Monday, December 26, information was received at the Anti-Terrorist Operation center that communications had been lost with two soldiers.

"Around 16.00 on December 26, 2016 near the Zolote military checkpoint two servicemen from a unit stationed in Luhansk who were returning on motor transport from a medical institution took the wrong road and entered territory controlled by militants. There has been no communication with them since," the ATO press center said.

ATO speaker for the Defense Minister Oleksandr Motuzianyk on Tuesday said it is highly likely that the missing servicemen were captured and taken to Luhansk.