SBU looks forward to upcoming release of two captive women

SBU chief advisor Yuriy Tandit welcomes the decision of the LPR/DPR [self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics] to hand two captive women over to MP Nadia Savchenko.

"We will be glad to release of any captives. Not only our Minsk Group - experts, volunteers, public figures are working to achieve a result. We are happy to return any our citizens with the help of politicians. Actually, the most important thing is to free people. The main thing is that the LPR/DPR should not use this for as the means to their end," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Tandit said: "We do not want this release of the two women be the last one."

Responding to a question about the dates when these women will be handed over to Savchenko, he said: "I do not comment on this information, but I think in the near future."