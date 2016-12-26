Israeli honorary consul hopes UNSC vote won't affect agreements with Ukraine

Honorary Consul of Israel in the western region of Ukraine Oleh Vyshniakov has expressed his hope that Kyiv and Jerusalem will make efforts to ensure that the consequences of Ukraine's vote for the UN Security Council resolution, which called on Israel to stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories, will not affect bilateral agreements.

"We will be working together not to let it [the vote in the UN] affect any agreements – neither those that have already been taken, - nor any future ones. We will also be working to ensure signing of the agreement on free trade area which is very important," he said in the air of 112.ua TV channel.

Vyshniakov expressed hope that the 25-year relationship between the two countries will not be wiped out by one vote. "I think that the Israeli Embassy, the friendship group of the parliaments of Ukraine and Israel and I will make every effort to somehow mitigate this situation. Moreover, I am sure that there was no other choice. No one is looking for the ways to purposefully spoil relations. I think that we all will make every effort to get our relations back on track as quickly as possible. I hope that this situation won't last long and our friendly countries will soon make advances," he said.

The consul also expressed the view that this situation has arisen through the fault of the U.S. "I think this whole theater of the absurd in the voting arose due to the U.S., when they didn't veto this "anti-Israeli" initiative. I think this is due to the fact that [outgoing U.S. President Barack] Obama's administration and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's administration were on rather bad terms. And I think when new [president-elect Donald] Trump's administration starts working – he has already done the appropriate relevant statement – the global situation will change. And relations between Ukraine and Israel will change for the better," Vyshniakov said.

As reported, on December 23, 2016 the UN Security Council adopted resolution No. 2334, which urges Israel to stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories. All UNSC member states voted in favor of the above mentioned resolution except the U.S. which abstained, but didn't use its right of veto.

The document contains the demand for Israel and Palestine to make steps to prevent acts of violence against civilians and to make an effort to begin "credible negotiations" on issues related to final status and affiliation of the disputed territories.

The Israeli side immediately reacted quite negatively to the results of voting. The Israeli media criticized Ukraine's stance on the UNSC resolution.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman postponed his visit to Israel, which was previously scheduled for December 27-28.

On December 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered all his ministers not to travel to the countries which voted against Israel in the UN Security Council for the next three weeks.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Kyiv to clear up the situation with voting for the resolution of the UNSC and concerning the abolition of the visit of the Ukrainian premier to Israel.