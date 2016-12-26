Kyiv reports 33 attacks on Ukrainian military positions in Donbas

Ukrainian military positions in Donbas came under fire 33 times in the past 24 hours, the press center for the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) said on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the Mariupol sector, the enemy opened fire on Lebedynske using 122mm artillery, on Shyrokyne, Talakivka and Vodiane using 82mm mortars, and Starohnativka, Shyrokyne and Pavlopil using large-caliber machine-guns and small arms, while Novotroyitske was subject to sniper fire, the source said.

In the Donetsk sector, Luhanske, Artiomove, Novhorodske and Verkhniotoretske fire was sustained from 120mm and 82mm caliber mortars, combat infantry vehicles and grenade launchers, while small arms were used against Zaitseve, ATO press centre said.

In the Luhansk sector, Stanytsia Luhanska and Novozvanivka fire was sustained from grenade launchers and small arms, the headquarters said.