Facts

13:56 26.12.2016

Kyiv reports 33 attacks on Ukrainian military positions in Donbas

Ukrainian military positions in Donbas came under fire 33 times in the past 24 hours, the press center for the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) said on Facebook on Monday morning.

In the Mariupol sector, the enemy opened fire on Lebedynske using 122mm artillery, on Shyrokyne, Talakivka and Vodiane using 82mm mortars, and Starohnativka, Shyrokyne and Pavlopil using large-caliber machine-guns and small arms, while Novotroyitske was subject to sniper fire, the source said.

In the Donetsk sector, Luhanske, Artiomove, Novhorodske and Verkhniotoretske fire was sustained from 120mm and 82mm caliber mortars, combat infantry vehicles and grenade launchers, while small arms were used against Zaitseve, ATO press centre said.

In the Luhansk sector, Stanytsia Luhanska and Novozvanivka fire was sustained from grenade launchers and small arms, the headquarters said.

Five Ukrainian servicemen injured in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Ukraine to unilaterally hand over 15 people to enable hostages' swap

Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

Groysman postpones his visit to Israel scheduled for Dec 27-28

Christmas greetings from Interfax-Ukraine!

ORDLO to hand two captive women over to Nadia Savchenko

Ukrainian army ready to liberate its land – NSDC first deputy secretary

Kremlin: terrorist attack theory in Tupolev Tu-154 crash is not developing

Military Procurator's Office files court claims against two military deserters arrested on Crimean border

Some 110 Ukrainians held captive - Ukrainian Security Service chief's advisor

