13:04 26.12.2016

Ukrainian army ready to liberate its land – NSDC first deputy secretary

Ukrainian servicemen have successfully held their positions and ready to liberate their land from invaders, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Mykhailo Koval has said.

"The main achievement of the year is that we were able to hold our positions. We see that our army is ready to liberate its land," he said in the Fakty Tyzhnia (Facts of the Week) program aired on the ICTV channel.

According to him, the greatest achievement of the past year is that the mobilization has been terminated and now there are only servicemen who are serving on a contractual basis in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone.

"Men who have undergone through the ATO and decided to become officers, are very motivated and promising soldiers," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
