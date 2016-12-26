Facts

12:31 26.12.2016

Kremlin: terrorist attack theory in Tupolev Tu-154 crash is not developing

The terrorist attack theory in regard of the Tupolev Tu-154 crash over the Black Sea is currently not developing and all theories of the plane crash are being considered, the Kremlin said.

Responding to a question as to whether the terrorist attack theory is developing in the course of the investigation into the Tupolev Tu-154 crash, Russian presidential press officer Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it isn't. None of the theories are currently developing."

