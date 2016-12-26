Facts

10:33 26.12.2016

Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered all his ministers not to travel to the countries voted against Israel in the UN Security Council over the next three weeks, 112. Ukraine TV channel has said with reference to Israel's 9 Channel.

The ban also applies to Ukraine, which supported the resolution, stipulating that the establishment of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel has no legal force and is a flagrant violation of international law.

