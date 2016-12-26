Facts

10:17 26.12.2016

Crew of doomed Tu-154 plane may have experienced critical technical failure during ascent

The crew aboard the Russian Defense Ministry Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft may have experienced a technical problem during ascent, which it failed to resolve, a source in emergency services told Interfax.

"It is believed that during ascent the crew faced a technical malfunction of a critical nature, which led to the disaster," the source said.

Other theories are also being investigated.

"A pilot's error is not ruled out. However, that is unlikely, the pilots were very experienced, having flown many hours with this type of aircraft," the source said.

The plane wreckage and personal belongings were found 12-14 kilometers off the coast, he said.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine to unilaterally hand over 15 people to enable hostages' swap

Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

Groysman postpones his visit to Israel scheduled for Dec 27-28

Christmas greetings from Interfax-Ukraine!

Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

LATEST

Kremlin: terrorist attack theory in Tupolev Tu-154 crash is not developing

Military Procurator's Office files court claims against two military deserters arrested on Crimean border

Some 110 Ukrainians held captive - Ukrainian Security Service chief's advisor

Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

NABU has enough evidence confirming originality of 'secret ledger' of Regions Party

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Охотники за привидениями. Бабуля
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда земельных участков в Запорожье
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING