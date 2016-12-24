Facts

18:08 24.12.2016

Christmas greetings from Interfax-Ukraine!

Interfax-Ukraine wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Let this joyous holiday season be filled with peace, happiness, positive events and good news!

IMPORTANT

Tribunal in early 2017 will consider Ukraine's claim against Russia as for violation of UN Convention on Law of Sea

NABU has enough evidence confirming originality of 'secret ledger' of Regions Party

One Ukrainian soldier injured, four contused in Donbas in past 24 hours

Donbas militants observing ceasefire - Ukrainian commander

Poroshenko welcomes new Donbas ceasefire deal, expects it to be permanent

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: Donbas militants violate ceasefire four times on Saturday

Traffic police will start work in Ukraine next summer

Ukrainian govt forces report ceasefire violations in Donbas

Ukraine has great prospects for introduction of electronic technology, which would allow people getting quality services - Groysman

Ukrainians say Jamala's victory at Eurovision, Paralympic performance are top achievements of year

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/43770/znaharka/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING