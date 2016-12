The Donbas militants have violated the ceasefire that took effect at 0:00 a.m. Saturday four times, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

Speaking at a news briefing in Kyiv on Saturday, Lysenko pointed out that an open-ended Christmas ceasefire had taken effect in Donbas at 0:00 a.m. December 24, and the militants had violated these agreements four times as of 11:00 a.m. Saturday.