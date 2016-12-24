Facts

11:42 24.12.2016

Ukraine has great prospects for introduction of electronic technology, which would allow people getting quality services - Groysman

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has held a meeting with representatives of mobile operators regarding the introduction of an alternative method of electronic identification, Mobile ID, and adoption of necessary legislative decisions for this, reads a report on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Identification should provide distancing, transparency and quality services whatever it may concern: bank, hospital, education, social assistance, public service, land, construction or something else. A person can get the opportunity to order and receive state service through his mobile phone without any contact with officials. It will be a great achievement, including in the fight against corruption," Groysman said.

"It is necessary to create services for people for minimum contact with officials. We need to do everything that relates to services - state, administrative, commercial - as quickly as possible, remotely and efficiently," the head of government said.

