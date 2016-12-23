Facts

17:29 23.12.2016

Ukrainians say Jamala's victory at Eurovision, Paralympic performance are top achievements of year

Some 88% of Ukrainians consider the situation with prices for basic food and services in 2016 to be unfavorable, 83% said the situation with the hryvnia exchange rate is similar, 81% stated the situation with housing tariffs is unsuccessful and the same number believe such is the fight against corruption.

As evidenced by the results of a survey by the Rating sociological group, presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine, some 73% of respondents consider the main failures are the investigation into the murders on Maidan in February 2014 and negotiations on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, 55% see the major setback in talks with the EU on granting Ukraine a visa-free regime.

Some 83% of respondents said the main success of the outgoing year is Jamala's victory at the Eurovision 2016 song contest, 76% marked the performance of Ukrainian athletes at the Paralympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Some 65% of Ukrainians said successful was the government's initiative to raise the minimum wage to UAH 3,200, 63% - the introduction of electronic declaration of officials' income, 61% - the level of combat capability of the Ukrainian army, 60% - the release of people's deputy Nadia Savchenko from Russian captivity, and 59% - the performance of the Ukrainian team at the Olympics 2016.

The success for 55% of respondents was the entry into force of the agreement on a free trade area between Ukraine and the EU, for 52% the reduction of excise duty on imports of used cars from abroad, 49% the launch of procurement through the ProZorro system, and 42% the reform of power decentralization. At the same time, about one-third or more respondents have not decided either the issues can be regarded as success or failure.

The survey was conducted on December 8-18, 2016. Some 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Interfax-Ukraine
