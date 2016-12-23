Facts

14:32 23.12.2016

More than 280 people convicted for corruption in Ukraine for 11 months – SBU

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for the period 11 months of 2016 started 665 pretrial investigations on suspicion of committing corruption crimes, compiled 438 reports on administrative offenses related to corruption, according to a certain direction of the service for a specified period.

Thus, according to its figures, during 2016, 665 pretrial investigations were started, in which it was notified of the suspicion of having committed acts of corruption. Some 281 people were convicted by different types of punishments and their duration.

During this period 438 reports were compiled on administrative offenses related to corruption. Some154 corrupt officials were dismissed.

In addition, 528 pretrial investigations were commenced in the direction of combating organized crime. The activity of 50 organized groups and criminal organizations was disrupted.

Interfax-Ukraine
