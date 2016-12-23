Facts

13:15 23.12.2016

EU should grant work permits to Ukrainians in addition to visa-free travel - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the visa-free travel regime between Ukraine and the European Union but said that Europe should also grant work permits to Ukrainians.

"I wholeheartedly support this. What is more, I believe that the visa regime in Europe is a Cold War anachronism and it should be rid of as soon as possible," Putin said at a press conference on Friday.

"If Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens are given the right of visa-free travel to Europe, I believe it would be a right step in the right direction," the Russian president said.

IMPORTANT

Eight Ukrainian servicemen killed in clashes in Svitlodarsk bulge battles from Dec 18-23

EU Council to approve suspension mechanism of visa-free regime with Ukraine in coming weeks

Kyiv reports 22 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldiers killed in Svitlodarsk arc area

Kyiv ready to fulfil new ceasefire agreement in Donbas

LATEST

Cabinet places Interior, Defense Ministries in charge for agreement implementation of U.S. military assistance program

Column with UNHCR 89 tons humanitarian aid moves into ORDLO

Rada approves amnesty law, includes president's recommendations

Eleven Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past day

Netherlands to complete EU-Ukraine Association Agreement ratification in Jan 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
http://tvgid.ua/serial/41288/diti-biloyi-bogini/
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить фотоаппарат с широкоугольным объективом
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING