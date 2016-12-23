EU should grant work permits to Ukrainians in addition to visa-free travel - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the visa-free travel regime between Ukraine and the European Union but said that Europe should also grant work permits to Ukrainians.

"I wholeheartedly support this. What is more, I believe that the visa regime in Europe is a Cold War anachronism and it should be rid of as soon as possible," Putin said at a press conference on Friday.

"If Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens are given the right of visa-free travel to Europe, I believe it would be a right step in the right direction," the Russian president said.