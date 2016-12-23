EU Council to approve suspension mechanism of visa-free regime with Ukraine in coming weeks

The European Council at the ministerial level will approve a suspension mechanism of the visa-free regime with Ukraine in the next few weeks, Chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Elmar Brok has said.

He said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine that the availability of such a mechanism is not unique to Ukraine, they have such a mechanism with each country with which they have visa relations. He said there is nothing special in it - the issue is in the process of solving now. The European Parliament, Brok said, adopted a decision on the suspension mechanism of a visa-free regime and it would also happen [the decision would be taken] in the European Council at the ministerial level in the coming weeks.

Brok said he does not dramatize the situation in the matter of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine, adding that sometimes the European Parliament takes decisions slowly, but sometimes, Ukrainian politicians slow down the process and this is a common problem.