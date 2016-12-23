Kyiv reports 22 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian military positions in Donbas came under fire 22 times in the past 24 hours, the press center for the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) in southeastern Ukraine said on Facebook on Friday.

According to ATO headquarters, the attacks occurred mainly in the Donetsk sector. The positions of the Ukrainian military in the Luhanske area came under fire from 122 mm and 120 mm caliber artillery and mortars. Avdiyivka, Novhorodske, Verkhniotoretske and Luhanske came under fire from 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems.

According to the center, the enemy made two attempts to attack positions in the Svitlodarsk bulge area and both attempts were repulsed by returning fire. Additionally, the enemy opened fire on the populated area of Myronivka three times using 152 mm artillery.

Press centre says there were attacks using 120 mm and 82mm mortars against Krasnohorivka, Starohnativka and Vodiane.

According to the report, the enemy opened fire on Krymske in the Luhansk sector using anti-tank missile systems and 82 mm mortars. Grenade launchers were used in attacks on Popasna and Zhovte.