Facts

10:26 23.12.2016

Column with UNHCR 89 tons humanitarian aid moves into ORDLO

Some eight trucks from the regional office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine (UNHCR) has driven into the territory out of Ukraine's control in the east of the country through the Novotroyitske checkpoint (Donetsk region) on Friday morning.

The vehicles delivered hygiene kits for a total weight of nearly 89 tonnes to the residents of the Donetsk region, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

Interfax-Ukraine
WEATHER
