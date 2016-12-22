Eleven Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past day

Eleven Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen were wounded as a result of fighting in the Svitlodarsk bulge area of Donbas over the past day, Kyiv said.

"No Ukrainian servicemen were killed in fighting over the past 24-hour period, but 11 of our soldiers were wounded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained these medical losses in the Svitlodarsk bulge area as a result of the enemy's mortar and artillery strikes," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

In the Luhansk area, most fighting took place near Stanytsia Luhanska, he said. Towards the evening the enemy spent more than three hours shelling Ukrainian positions. The ceasefire was also breached on the Bakhmutka road (Orikhove) and in the Popasna district. No heavy weaponry was used. In all, four shell attacks have been recorded in the Luhansk area in the past 24 hours.

In the Donetsk area, Luhanske remains a "hotspot" where intermittent fighting lasted for about 12 hours, Motuzianyk said. The enemy is using heavy weapons en masse: around 300 rounds and around 30 artillery shells were launched against Ukrainian military positions, he said.

Nor was it quiet in Avdiyivka where two major skirmishes took place, lasting for a total of nearly five hours, the Defense Ministry spokesman said. As a result, a private property and business structures were destroyed but no one hurt. The enemy also breached ceasefire in Novhorodske, Kruta Balka and on the Butivka Mine position.

In the Mariupol area, the enemy fired mortars in Krasnohorivka and Pavlopil and artillery in Novohryhorivka, Motuzianyk said. As ever, most trouble took place on the coastal lines (the Pavlopil-Shyrokyne section of the front). In all, ten shell attacks, including four with heavy weapons, took place in the area over the past 24 hours.