Netherlands to complete EU-Ukraine Association Agreement ratification in Jan 2017

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine on European Integration Olena Zerkal relies on the completion of the process of ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU in January 2017.

"Yesterday hearings were held at the Dutch parliament, where Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte delivered a speech and all political parties had the opportunity to express their positions on the further completion of the ratification of the Association Agreement. I am optimistic now about the completion of this procedure as early as in January," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Zerkal, the completion of the ratification process of the Association Agreement was supported not only by the coalition political forces, but also by the Green Party.

"This will unlock the process of ratification in the parliament of the Netherlands, at least in the Lower House," she said.