Ukraine ready to release 15 captives as goodwill gesture before end of 2017 - Sajdik

Kyiv is ready to release 15 captives before the end of 2017, the OSCE Special Representative in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Martin Sajdik said.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to release 15 people as a goodwill gesture before the end of the year," Sajdik told reporters following a meeting of the contact group in Minsk.

He said that Ukraine will release women and injured people.